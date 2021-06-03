Edgar “Eddie” Slade Taylor, 80, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday at 2 PM in Woodlawn Cemetery, Rhodes Street, Williamston. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Williamston in Martin County. He was born October 7, 1940 to the late Robert Alonza and Magdalene Keel Taylor. He was a graduate of Williamston High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Commercial Art and later a Master’s Degree in Education and Industrial Technology from East Carolina University. He taught at Martin Community College for several years and always enjoyed his interactions with students and staff. Through the years he designed plans for new home construction, home remodeling and he also designed plans for several churches in the area. Eddie was a quiet person with a keen sense of humor. He loved people and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help others in need any way that he could. He was a lifelong active member of Presbyterian Church in Williamston and in his earlier years served six years in the United States Army Reserves. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Joyce Gurganus Taylor; brothers, Bobby and Benny Taylor; and sisters, Lois Smith, Sarah Bryant, Madelyn Williams, and Tess Ward. He is survived by his son, Jason of Williamston; brother, Jimmy Taylor of Sterling VA; sisters, Eleanor Carrol of Chesapeake, VA, Kay Wallace of Virginia Beach, VA, and Betty Coburn of Greenville; two granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services, P.O. Box 2245, Greenville, NC 27836 to assist the family with funeral expenses. Arrangements are by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com
