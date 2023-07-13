Edwin "Ed" Earl "Big" Coltrain

Mr. Edwin Earl Coltrain, age 77, a resident of Washington died Saturday July 8, 2023, at East Carolina Health Medical Center in Greenville. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday July 12, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington officiated by Pastor Kevin Woolard. Mr. Coltrain was born in Martin County on March 4, 1946, son of the late Lawrence Edwin Coltrain and the late Mary Lou Roberson Coltrain. He was a 1965 graduate of Williamston High School and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his military service, he continued his education at Pitt County Community College. On July 2, 1966, he married the love of his life, the former Carolyn Annie Waters who survives. He worked at Tidewater Equipment in Chocowinity and retired as manager and salesman. Following his retirement, he worked part time at Farmers Furniture in Washington. Mr. Coltrain was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Washington and a member of the Pathway Sunday School class. Surviving along with his wife, Carolyn of the home is a daughter: Rhonda Reneé Coltrain Boyd and her husband Cleve of Washington; sisters: Helen “Mimi” Harrison of Williamston and Lou Ann VanLandingham and her husband Timmy of Williamston; grandchildren: Bridget Peele and her husband Chris of Salisbury, MD, Tamara Boyd Smithwick and her husband Matt of Simpson, and Kayla Faith Boyd of Washington and great grandchildren: Lance Smithwick, Sophie Peele, Rylee Peele, Christopher Peele, Jr. and Harper Smithwick. Flowers are welcome and appreciated and the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Coltrain family. .