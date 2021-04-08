Mrs. Elizabeth Boyle Cratch, 83, died Thursday, April 1, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.