Mrs. Elizabeth Boyle Cratch, 83, died Thursday, April 1, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Ongoing Investigation : Incident spurs precautionary lockdown
- Caught: Thomas’ arrest does not end investigation
- MCC Adds Five Degree Programs and Three Transfer Agreements
- Home-delivery culture is abusing Mama’s jumbo mailbox
- Special Delivery from D.C. : WWII veteran receives special honor
- Celebrating 70 Years: Williamston's original radio station still going strong
- Alternate Pamlico Sound Ferry Schedule
- 8-run third inning sparks Riverside softball over South Creek
- Riverside-Bear Grass Charter football game moved to Thursday
- FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.