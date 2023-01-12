Elizabeth Danette Groce, 30, of Marion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Norfolk Virginia. Funeral was held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:00 AM at Rose of Sharon OFWB Church, 8000 Bear Grass Rd., Robersonville NC, conducted by Reverend Johnny Sullivan. Visitation was Friday, January 6, 6 – 8 PM, Wilson Memorial Service. She had been employed by First Advantage of Fishers, Indiana, Marion General Hospital, and Indiana Wesleyan University College of Nursing, both in Marion, Indiana. Before relocating to Indiana, she had been employed by Hubert Vester Auto Group and Medlin Buick GMC, both in Wilson, North Carolina. She was an avid lover of art – especially drawing, animals, Marvel and DC Comics, Acting, Reading, movies, and spending time with friends. She had recently served as production assistant/ tech for several film companies. In the Wilson community she participated in several performances with ACT! For Youth. Her places of education included Indiana Wesleyan University, Wake Technical Community College, Wilson Community College, and was a 2010 graduate of James B. Hunt Jr. High School in Wilson. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harold Corn and Reverend Wilbur Groce, and her cousin Rob Edmunds. She is survived by parents, Reverend Bill and Danette Groce; brother, Arlow Groce; sisters, Karen Groce and Ann Groce; grandmothers, Marie Corn and Nan Speas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. She is also survived by her very special and dear cat “Charlotte.” Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson NC, 252-237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.