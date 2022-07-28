Elizabeth Fagan Carstarphen Pruden (Fagie), 81, recently of Lake City, FL, passed away March 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer and a broken hip. Elizabeth was born August 24, 1938, in Williamston, NC, to Frank Fagan Carstarphen and Velma Gray Lilley Carstarphen. A majorette at Williamston High School, after she graduated in 1956, she went to Woman’s College of University of North Carolina in Greensboro. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for companies including BellSouth and Reynolds’ Metals. Elizabeth married Charles Howell Pruden, III in 1966, going on to have two children, Katherine Lee and Charles Howell IV. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and spending time with her family and friends. Elizabeth was a stay-at-home mom until her children went to school. She would only take temporary (never permanent) jobs because she wanted to be there for her children when they weren’t in school. Elizabeth and Charles lived in various states in the SouthEast before moving to Morehead City, NC in 1999 to retire. Several years later they moved to Orange Park, FL to be close to their children and grandchildren. After Charles’ death in 2019, Elizabeth moved to Lake City to live with her daughter. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Charles Howell Pruden III in 2019, her mother, Velma Lilley Carstarphen in 2007, her father, Frank Fagan Carstarphen, in 1967, and her brother, Frank Fagan Carstarphen, Jr. in 1998. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Lee Pruden; her son, Charles H. Pruden IV and his wife, Kathryn Vieta Pruden; their children, Madeline Leila Pruden, Jack Fagan Pruden, and Ainsley Gray Pruden; her sister Frankie Carstarphen Anderson, her sister-in-law Alice Dilday Pruden, her cousin Jane Gray Benson, and several nieces and nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held graveside at Woodlawn in Williamston, NC, on Saturday, July 30, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church (https://williamstonepiscopalchurch.com/) or to the International Myeloma Foundation (https://www.myeloma.org/donate). Friends and family will be received graveside after the service.
