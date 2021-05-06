Elizabeth Parker Wynne, age 91, born May 7, 1929, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at UNC Lenoir Hospital, in Kinston, NC. “Lib” was born to Ralph Jerome Parker and Louise Harrison Parker, in Dunn, NC. She moved with her family to Williamston, NC when she was 6 years old where she lived for most of her life. Lib resided the last few years at Herritage Elite in Kinston, NC, near her children. Lib attended “WC”, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, NC receiving a bachelor’s degree in education in 1951. She was married to Milton Bennett Wynne in 1953. Lib taught school for 30 years, first at Williamston Primary and then at EJ Hayes. She loved education and the interaction she had with the children of Martin County. Though she has been retired for 28 years, her students remember to this day their 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Wynne. Lib was very active in the Martin County community. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Williamston. There she was a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, a Sunday school teacher, and a youth group leader. After her retirement she volunteered at Martin General Hospital, taught reading to adults through Martin Community College, and tutored students. Lib loved to play any kind of cards and board games, to work crossword puzzles, and to go on trips. But most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. All who knew her will remember her quiet, gentle and steady nature. Lib is survived by her son Milton Bennett Wynne, Jr., and wife, Beth Heath, of Kinston, North Carolina; her daughter, Jane Woolard Wynne, of Kinston, North Carolina; granddaughter, Jeannie Elizabeth Wynne, of Eatonville, Washington; grandsons, Parker Lee Wynne and Andrew Bennett Wynne, of Williamston, North Carolina; granddaughter, Elizabeth Allan Wynne, of Kinston, North Carolina; close cousins and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family attended a celebration of life at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Williamston, North Carolina at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, with the Reverend Karen Kelly officiating and assisted by the Reverend Doug Stokes. Burial and visitation with the family followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Williamston, North Carolina. Biggs Funeral Home is in charge of services and condolences may be made at www.biggsfunerals.com
