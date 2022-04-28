Elouise Jones Fountain, 74 of Weaver Dr., died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Martin General Hospital. Mrs. Fountain was born on January 1, 1948, in Martin County, to the late Hilton and Emma Louise Nicholson Jones. She worked with Wrangler as a supervisor for 30 years and as a nursing assistant at Martin General Hospital for 11 years. Elouise was a charter member of the Williamston Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed cooking, loved to work in her yard and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger J. Fountain, Sr., four brothers and a sister. Survivors include; daughter, Angela Fountain Harrell and husband Jeff of Williamston; son, Joey Fountain and wife Michele of Snellville, GA; brother, Henry Jones of Richmond, VA; sisters, Martha Davis and Diana Nowack of Williamston, Vera McCracken of Windsor, VA, Elizabeth Griggs and Patricia Barber of VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Harrell, Matthew Harrell and wife Harris, Kimberly Clapp and husband Dustin, Lex Fountain and Eliza Fountain; great grandchildren, Adelaide, Ellis, Gracelyn and Camryn. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Walker Chapel. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home and other times from the home. Memorial contributions may be made to, American Cancer Society, 903 Wellness Dr. #B Greenville, NC 27834, or Williamston Fire/Rescue Ladies Auxiliary, 901 Washington St. Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Fountain family.