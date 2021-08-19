Elsie Ray Wynne Lee, 93, of Plum Street, passed away Saturday August 7, 2021. She was born in Martin County, May 30, 1928, to the late James S. and Minnie Clark Wynne and was predeceased by her husband, James Russell Lee; sisters, Leila Wynne, Nellie Coltrain, Fonnie Taylor, Ann Modlin, Ruby Wynne, Nora Wynne, Lorraine Hardison and Ruth Wynne Hoggard; brothers, Thurman and Clayton Wynne. Elsie was a member of the Williamston 1st Pentecostal Holiness Church where she very active. She was the former President and member of the Women’s Ministries, taught Sunday School and was the secretary treasurer, and was a member of the choir. She retired from Roses Department Store as the stock room manger as well as being a homemaker. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Williamston 1st Pentecostal Holiness Church. Rev. Roger Leggett and Rev. Tim Bowen officiated. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Dianne L. Leggett (Bennie); sons, Michael Keith Lee (Barbara) all of Williamston, James Randall “Randy” Lee (Brenda) of Long, SC; grandchildren, Brent Leggett (Tonya), Dana Leggett, Heather Lee, Christopher Lee (Courtney), Taylor Nicholson (John) Caitlin Sharps (Nathan) Krystal Most (Mike); great grandchildren, Tara, Ryan and Nelson Leggett, James and Madelyn Lee. The family received friends Tuesday, August 10th from 7-8:30 PM at the Williamston. 1st Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Williamston 1st Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 1100 N. Haughton Street, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Lee family.
