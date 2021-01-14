Ernest Brown, Jr., 70, of Williamston, NC, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his home. Mr. Brown was born in Martin County on April 29, 1950, to the late Ernest E. Brown, Sr. and Louise Buck Brown. He was married to Bonnie Cobb Brown who preceded him in death. Eddie served his country in the United States Army in Germany with the tank division. He worked for many years as a painter in the construction field. He enjoyed woodworking, riding on his gator, and being in the outdoors. No services are being planned. Mr. Brown is survived by his sister, Darlene Gurganus of Williamston, a brother, Ronnie Lee Brown and wife Trina of Williamston, as well as four step-daughters and their children. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- “Needs To Be A Stop Put To It” - Reports of no masks in town hall reach Raleigh
- Arrests Made in WPD Case - Two charged in shooting of 19-year old
- Williamston Police Seek Information : One Injured in Shooting
- Governor Cooper Extends Modified Stay At Home Order Amid Rising Case Counts
- Protecting Seniors: Phase 1b Vaccine Registration Begins
- A First at MCC: 14 complete inaugural ALT Academy
- Larry Roberts
- MGH at Capacity: Half or more of patients are COVID related
- My Spin: Could you pass the citizenship test?
- Wandering but not Lost: Is there no new television?
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.