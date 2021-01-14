Ernest Brown, Jr., 70, of Williamston, NC, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his home. Mr. Brown was born in Martin County on April 29, 1950, to the late Ernest E. Brown, Sr. and Louise Buck Brown. He was married to Bonnie Cobb Brown who preceded him in death. Eddie served his country in the United States Army in Germany with the tank division. He worked for many years as a painter in the construction field. He enjoyed woodworking, riding on his gator, and being in the outdoors. No services are being planned. Mr. Brown is survived by his sister, Darlene Gurganus of Williamston, a brother, Ronnie Lee Brown and wife Trina of Williamston, as well as four step-daughters and their children. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.

