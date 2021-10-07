Mrs. Esther Stell, 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Esther was a lover of fishing, going to the thrift store, and above all, she loved her family; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She really loved the time she shared with husband Allen. She was all about family. She is survived by her husband Allen, of the home; a daughter, Lisa Gregory of Washington, Denise Kling of Ashburn, Va.; a son, Steven Stell of Aubrey, Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Gregory, Ashley Gregory, Noah Kling, Sawyer Kling, and Benjamin Kling; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Harmony, Josie, Sy-Anna (Irene), Logan, Trent, and Safyre; sisters, Betty Godard, Marie Taylor, and Renee Cherry and a brother James Whitley, Jr. Mrs. Stell was preceded in death by her parents, Ada Elsie Peaden and William Howard Cherry and a brother, Howard Cherry, Jr. There was a funeral service on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, N.C. at 1:30 P.M. with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Burial was at Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston. The family will also receive friends at the Godard residence at 2085 Price Road in Williamston. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.
