Eunice Beach Tuten, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. She was a native of Everetts, NC, and had been a resident of Hampton, VA for 65 years. Eunice retired from GAMBRO and was a member of Westhampton Baptist Church. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lillie Beach and her brothers, Jesse and Elbert Beach. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Tuten Schlaefer, and son, Warren Tuten; grandchildren, Doug Schlaefer, Jr., Jason Tuten, Jessica Tuten Lawson, and Jennifer Tuten. A graveside service will be held at Martin Memorial Gardens, 12813 ALT 64, Williamston, NC 27892 on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
