Evelyn W. Nicholson, 94, passed away, July 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Warren Nicholson. She was born January 5, 1927 in Martin County to the late Pete and Lilly Clark Wynne. She retired from Carolina Telephone Co. in 1984 and was a member of the Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Evelyn is survived by a daughter Linda and her husband Dan Lilley and granddaughters Melissa and Sara; and nephew Junie Wynne and wife Lori. There was a graveside service held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00am at Martin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Christian Chapel Church of Christ 4223 Wynn Rd. Robersonville, N.C. 27871. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.
