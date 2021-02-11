Evelyn Wooten-Lopez

On October 22,1933 GOD in his infinite wisdom sent his only gift to the matrimonial couple of James Harold Randolph and Sally Anne Langley-Wooten. Their first and only child Evelyn Wooten was born in Greenville, NC, and she earned her heavenly wings on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Evelyn accepted Christ at an early age and joined the family church-Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, where she became a life long member. She was very active in the Pastor's Aide Auxiliary, Senior Choir and served on many Women's Day Programs. Evelyn graduated from CM Eppes High School in Greenville and afterwards, she matriculated to Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina; and with a relenting and tenacious spirit she graduated in May 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Behavioral Science at the young age of 48. We applaud her courage and fortitude. Evelyn retired from the State of North Carolina as a Substance Abuse Counselor. Evelyn as a young woman married the late Ocalas Randolph who proceeded her in death and later she would marry Jorge Lopez who preceded her in death and her daughter Angela Annette Randolph and her son Ocalas Randolph both preceded her in death. Mother Evelyn's three sons were all noteworthy achievers including James Harold Randolph, 1977 graduate of East Carolina University # 92 football team and played professionally for the Cowboys # 45. Later, in 2009 he was installed in the Hall of Fame for the "Most Tackles" received in East Carolina University History. Mother Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories; three devoted sons, James Harold Randolph and Christopher Randolph both of Greenville,NC and Ronald (Sharon) Randolph of Burke, VA. She was fondly called "Nana" by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren , One special Aunt Fanny Jenkins and many loyal and devoted friends Cathy Risher-Gutierrez and Trina Ebron and a Special Godaughter Min. Mercedes Fornay.Private memorial service will be Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 11 o’clock AM at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, NC. Service will be live stream and online condolences may be expressed @www.mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. Professional Service entrusted to MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion and Cremation of Williamston.
