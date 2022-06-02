Faye Revelle Rogers was born on December 14, 1928, in Duplin County, NC. She died peacefully where she requested at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home in Raleigh following an extended illness and surrounded by her two loving sons by her bedside, Tim, and Rick. Faye was the eldest of two children born to William Frederick Revelle and Annie Lou Davis. Her mother died when she was two and she grew up to help support her baby sister, Billie Mae Revelle (Ursano) now deceased, and later her half-brother, William Frederick Revelle, Jr. (deceased). Faye is predeceased by her beloved husband Willie Rogers, Jr (retired Sheriff of Martin County) of 62 years. Faye graduated from Warsaw High School where she was active in sports and voted "Most-Prettiest". In 1946, Faye moved to Raleigh to attend Rex Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1949. For nearly 50 years, Faye was an active and/or retired Registered Nurse and endured a most accomplished and trailblazing nursing career especially in the field of psychiatric nursing. From serving as Director of Nursing at Cherry Hospital in Goldsboro in the 1960's, she later moved to Williamston and was named the Area Director of Tideland Mental Health Center in the 1970's and proudly served for two decades. In a field dominated by men or physicians, Faye was proud to have been an RN-Mental Health Director in a five-county area of eastern North Carolina who so needed quality, community mental services. Faye was a member of the First Christian Church of Williamston and later upon moving back to Goldsboro, the First Christian Church of Goldsboro. Faye was also active in the Senior Citizens Advisory Board, Council on The Status of Women, Advisory Board-Martin Community College Medical Assistants Program, NC Alliance for the Mentally Ill, NC Nurses Association, and supported by Governor Hunt and appointed by former state Senator Marc Basnight to the NC Mental Health Commission. Also proud of and survived by her two loving sons, Roy William "Rick" Rogers of Papillion, Nebraska, and her devoted caregiver Timothy "Tim" Revelle Rogers of Raleigh, who followed in her footsteps of healthcare and community service. Rick, a retired Colonel, after 27-year distinguished Air Force Career and he and his wife Mary Lou Rogers (retired Nurse) live in Nebraska. Tim, in his 30th year in hospice and home care, is in Raleigh serving as the President and CEO of the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina (AHHC) and South Carolina and resides in Raleigh with his life partner Dr. Matthias Gromeier, MD, distinguished Cancer researcher at Duke University. Faye is also survived by four loving grandchildren Richard (Kirsten), Chris, Brian (Becky) and Ginny (a nurse) all of Nebraska; as well as 7 great-grandchildren, Alecia (Gabe), Dallas, Kaleigh, Malachi, Lexy "Faye", Audey and Nylah and new great great-grandchild, Declynn. The Family wishes to thank the loving care of many Doctors, Nurses and CNA's who took great care of Faye especially Dr. Brad Carlson, Nurse Practitioner Melissa Strickland, Duke Home Health as well as Sandra and Briana and the amazing Nurses and Doctors at Transitions Hospice. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 2nd from 6-8 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 3rd at 11:00 am at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. A graveside burial service will follow the service at 2:30 pm at Pinecrest Cemetery in Warsaw, NC. The family requests donations may be made in Faye's memory to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh (250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC, 27607, (transitionslifecare.org); First Christian Church of Goldsboro, 1609 Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27530; or First Christian Church of Williamston, 101 E. Liberty St., Williamston, NC 27892. Condolences may be made through www.brownwynneraleigh.com.
