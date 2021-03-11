Faye Rogers Lyle, 83, of Roper died March 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm. She was born in Martin County on April 27, 1937 to the late Mildred and Eli Daniel Rogers. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Ed Rogers, Charlie Rogers, Bobby Rogers, sisters; Violet Bowen and Mary Mizelle and a great grandchild, Max Haislip. Surviving are her husband, James Lyle, of sixty-five years, daughters; Tammie Haislip of Williamston, NC and Janet Lyle of Springfield, VT.; grandsons include Jason Haislip, Joshua Haislip (Amanda) and Tyler Haislip (Samantha); great grandchildren are Zachary Haislip, Madison Haislip, Owen Haislip, Aila Grace Rose and sister, Carolyn Alexander of Plymouth. Faye was a member of Roper Baptist Church. She loved cooking and sharing meals with others. She was frequently called the Cake Lady because of all the cakes she made but especially for her fourteen layer chocolate cake. A favorite past time was fishing on the Albemarle Sound whenever she could. A private family funeral service was held on Monday, March 8th at 2:00 pm at Roper Baptist Church in Roper, NC with Howard Simpson and Paul Harrington officiating. A public graveside service followed at Windley Cemetery in Plymouth, NC at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Roper Baptist Church or charity of choice. Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maitlandfuneralhome.com.
