Florence Spruill Rodgers departed this life on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Brian Center in Windsor, NC. She was born January 29, 1942 to the late Luevenia Spruill and Gus Hodges of Williamston, NC. She was a member of Barnabas Baptist Church, Williamston, NC. Florence was a 1959 graduate of E.J. Hayes School. She worked as a school secretary for West Martin, E.J. Hayes, and Jamesville Elementary schools until her retirement on July 1, 1994. On December 26, 1963, she wed James Russell “Nick” Rodgers who died October 19, 2011. She is survived by her children; daughter, Avis R. Wilson, Windsor, NC; sons, Tyrone Rodgers, Farmville, NC, and Travis Rodgers, Williamston, NC; stepson, Terence (Tasha) Parker, Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Elton “E.J.” Rodgers, Silver Spring, MD, Montrel (Kaila) Wilson, Greensboro, NC, and Brandon “Lump” Davis, Raleigh, NC; one sister, Teresa (Dennis) Wesson, Greenville, NC; one brother, Floyd Lee (JoAnn) Spruill, Williamston, NC; three sister-in-laws, Tobie West, Annie Bell Baker, and Deloris (Collin) Spencer, and a host of other relatives and dear friends. A graveside service was held January 16, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
