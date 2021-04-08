Frank E. Duke, Sr.

Mr. Frank Eldridge Duke, Sr., age 87, a resident of Washington, NC died Monday April 5, 2021 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital. Due to the current Covid Pandemic a private graveside service for family will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington officiated by Reggie Braziel. Mr. Duke was born in the Kirby Township of Northampton County on February 17, 1934, son of the late Fred “Douglas” Duke and the late Emma Lee Askew Duke. He proudly served his country, which he loved, in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. When he returned home from his military service, he graduated from UNC Chapel Hill. He was a 1955 graduate of the N.C. State Highway Patrol School and served his community for thirty plus years. Later he served the citizens of Suffolk, VA in law enforcement and retired in 1977. He married the former Maria Stancill who preceded him in death on December 8, 2015. He followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a Mason and was a member Selma Lodge 320 AF&AM. Locally he was a member of Old Ford Church of Christ. Mr. Duke loved sharing his talents of gardening, fishing, and woodworking. Survivors include his daughter: Angela Duke Bowen and husband David of Williamston and their daughter: Emmalee Bowen; a son: Frank E. Duke Jr. and wife Tracey of Grimesland and their sons: Thomas, Tyler, and Tanner Duke; a brother: Tony Duke and wife Linda of Conway and a sister-in-law: Sue Duke of Littleton; nephews: Fred R. Duke and wife Cynthia, Steve D. Boone, F. Otis Boone and wife Sandra, Mike O. Boone and wife Mary Liz; nieces: Tammy D. Brown and husband Gary, and Tina D. Ozmer; a cousin: Linda Fornshell; three great nephews and two great nieces. Mr. Duke was predeceased along with his wife and parents by a sister: Marion Boone and husband L.E. Boone; and a brother: F. Randolph Duke. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Ave., Oxford, NC 27565 or Law Enforcement United, Virginia Division, P.O. Box 2126, Chesapeake, VA 23327. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Duke family.
