Gail Dickerson, 75, of Jamesville, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Gail was survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles “Bo” Dickerson; son Craig Dickerson and wife Jennifer, son Kent Dickerson and wife Tracey; daughter Amber Williams and husband Paul. Gail was blessed with six grandchildren: Beau (Craig and Jennifer); Kayla, Ryan and Kolbie (Kent and Tracey); Caroline and Eason (Amber and Paul). She was preceded in death by her brother, Joey White; sister, Lynnette Jones; mother, Selma Jones; and father Joseph Bryan “JB” White. As a stay at home mom, Gail cared for her family until she chose to share her compassion through the art of nursing. After graduating from Beaufort County Community College’s nursing program, she gave 18 years of devoted service as a RN to the residents of Plumblee Nursing Home. Gail loved music, dancing, tending her flower gardens, and attending the numerous sporting events and band concerts of her children and grandchildren. The family received friends and guests at Cedar Branch Baptist Church, Jamesville N.C. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. The funeral will be held at the church on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at the Jamesville Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Branch Baptist Church to aid in their ministry of Samaritans Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com