Garland Elbert “Boo” Mobley Jr. 56, of Vanceboro passed away March 10, 2021. He worked as an Industrial Electrician at Robert’s Welding and also worked at Cape fear Insulation Company. Boo is predeceased by his parents, Garland Mobley and Rachel Mobley; son, Barry Ryan Mobley. A celebration of life was held 3:00pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home 1065 Weyerhaeuser road, Vanceboro. He is survived by his Wife, Flora Kite Mobley; daughter, Jenna Mobley; granddaughter, Julianne Blair Mobley and his 2 pet dogs, Dixie and Ladybug. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Mobley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Allen steps down as Riverside High School baseball coach
- Teen Killed : Police search for those responsible
- Investigation Continues : Police need community help to solve murder
- Wednesday Morning Fatality : Elderly man dies in single car accident
- Arrest Made in Weekend Death : Overdose calls increased in past year
- Second half surge lifts Tarboro over Riverside
- COVID Won’t Stop the Message
- Busy with Brush Fires : Some departments respond to multiple calls a day
- Williamston Parks & Rec to hold softball season
- NCHSAA approves final realignment for 2021-2025