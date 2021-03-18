Garland Elbert "Boo" Mobley, Jr.

Garland Elbert “Boo” Mobley Jr. 56, of Vanceboro passed away March 10, 2021. He worked as an Industrial Electrician at Robert’s Welding and also worked at Cape fear Insulation Company. Boo is predeceased by his parents, Garland Mobley and Rachel Mobley; son, Barry Ryan Mobley. A celebration of life was held 3:00pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home 1065 Weyerhaeuser road, Vanceboro. He is survived by his Wife, Flora Kite Mobley; daughter, Jenna Mobley; granddaughter, Julianne Blair Mobley and his 2 pet dogs, Dixie and Ladybug. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Mobley family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.