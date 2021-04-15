George "Ed" Leggett

Mr. George Edward “Ed” Leggett, age 91, a resident of Washington, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington. Graveside services with military honors were held at 12 Noon Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mr. Leggett was born in Bertie County on August 26, 1929. He was the son of the late George Daniel Leggett and Millie Frances “Fannie” Thomas Leggett. Mr. Leggett served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring with a rank of T/Sgt. Later, he worked for Champion International for 13 years. Mr. Leggett was a member of Poplar Chapel Christian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, mowing grass and working in his garden. On September 6, 1961, Mr. Leggett married the former Betty “Marie” Poston, who survives. Surviving with his wife are his children, Tina Leggett of Washington; Thomas Leggett and wife Barbara Hopkins Leggett of Yorktown, VA, Karen Evans and husband Scott of Jamesville, N.C. seven grandchildren, Justin Hodges and wife Christina, Sydney Hodges Ziegler and husband Brian, Heather Leggett Hiller and husband Chris, Chris Leggett, Brandon Leggett and wife Brittany, Alex Leggett, Dawson Evans; and four great grandchildren, Taylor Hodges, Natalie Hodges, Charlotte Hiller, and Callan Hiller. In addition to his parents, Mr. Leggett was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine, Louise, Helen and two brothers, Stanley, and Joe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Broad Creek EMS, 7214 Broad Creek Road, Washington, N.C. 27889, or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Leggett family.
