George Leslie Ayers, 72, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born in Martin County, son of the late Leslie Saunders Ayers and Georgie Belle Roebuck Ayers. A Celebration of George’s life will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 17th in Christian Chapel Church of Christ with Pastor Kurt Honican officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Survivors include his wife Mary Farmer Ayers, his children: Georgia Ayers Nicholson Wilkes of Mocksville and Ray Ayers of Bear Grass, his grandson Jonathan Leslie Nicholson, his sister Rita Ayers Cannon of Oak City, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many other extended family members. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Billy Saunders Ayers and his sister Annabelle Ayers Haslip. George was a graduate of Robersonville High School, and he was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ, where he served as Deacon, Elder, Chairman of the Board, and Sunday School Teacher. He was an active member of the Bear Grass Ruritan Club, Martin County Arts Council, and the Roanoke Arts and Craft Guild. George never met a stranger; he would strike up a conversation with anyone. He was well known for making graduation signs for the local graduates as well as fixing sewing machines for so many people. George also served our country as a member of the United States Army. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
