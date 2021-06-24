Gertie Mandy Bullock, 73 of Calhoun Dr., died Thursday June 17, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. Mrs. Bullock was born on August 12, 1947, in Martin County to the late Herbert and Rosa Wynn Bullock. She was homemaker and had attended Rehoboth Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Bullock, daughters Debbie Ann and Mary Ann Bullock, brothers, James Caroll and William Bullock. Survivors include; daughters, Patricia Ann Bullock Smith of Washington, and Lesia Ann Bullock Long of Rocky Point; sons, James Robert Bullock, Jr. of Washington, and William Joseph Bullock of Bear Grass; brothers, Jesse Allen Bullock of Bear Grass and Walter Thomas Bullock of Stokes; sister, Frances Yvonne Bullock Williams of Williamston; grandchildren, 11; great grandchildren, 8. Funeral services were b held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Walker Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Monday evening from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1406 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC28401. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net.Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Bullock family.
