Former Williamston resident, Gladys “Sug” Thomas Rogerson, 92, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Born on April 18, 1930 to William Franklin and Gertrude Lilley Thomas, Sug was raised in Hamilton and graduated from Oak City High School in 1948. Shortly after graduation, she was employed by Davis Pharmacy in Williamston where she worked as a bookkeeper until 1987. For the following 12 years, she served as the secretary for Memorial Baptist Church. During her 65 years as a member there, she taught children’s Sunday School for more than 50 years. On April 2, 1950, she married James (Jimmie) Dawson Rogerson, who preceded her in death in 1991. Sug remained in her home on 207 Park Drive until 2014 at which time she moved to Spring Arbor and later to Phoenix Assisted Care in Cary to be near her daughter, Kristi. Her final days were spent in outpatient hospice through Transitions Care. In addition to her husband, Sug is preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Taylor, Peggy Furlough and brother, Bill Thomas. Sug is survived by her two daughters, Kristi Lamb (and spouse, Warren) of Apex; and Ebbie Hatton, (married to Jimmy) of Liberty Township, OH. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 4 great-granddaughters and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation was held on Monday, May 9 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Memorial Baptist Church on 109 W. Church Street in Williamston, with funeral services beginning at 2:00. Burial followed at Martin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to Memorial Baptist Church. A service of Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com