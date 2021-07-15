Gloria Jean Donaldson

Gloria Jean Bryant Hurdle Bonds Donaldson, age 71, of Stony Point, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Gloria was born October 20, 1949 in Columbia, SC, the daughter of the late Dan Bryant and Francis Cox Bryant. She had worked as a nurse and dedicated her life to the elderly, and supported older people for 45 years. She enjoyed fishing, riding and seeing the country. She loved car shows, bike shows and almost anything entertainment. She enjoyed soap operas, playing bingo and I Love Lucy. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Arless Donaldson; sister, Francis Sloan. Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her sons, Donald Clark Bonds, Jr. and Michelle Campbell, of Williamston, NC, Dan Bonds and Ronda Hurdle, of Lenoir, Kenneth Hurdle and Lori, of Williamston, NC, Thomas Wayne Hurdle of Aulander, NC; her step-children, Randy Allen Bonds and Linda Sue Bonds; her grandchildren, Bari, Christopher, Greg, Thomas, and Meagan Hurdle, Skyler Owens, Jayden, Daniel, Elizabeth, and Nicolis Bonds, Christine Elliott; 10 great-grandchildren; her step-grandchildren, Jessie, Brandy, and Adam Bonds, Kelly, Matthew, Emma, and Ella Williams; her sisters, Dedie Bryant Bowen and family, Tammy Bryant; her brothers, Gary Bryant and family, Mitchell Wayne Bryant and family. No formal services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com. Adams Funeral Home and cremation services are honored to be serving the family of Gloria Jean Bryant Hurdle Bonds Donaldson.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Woman facing multiple drug charges
- Williamston purchases air curtain burner for debris
- Goodbye, farewell and amen...
- Robersonville tabs new executive
- Jamesville bags three district titles
- Williamston man faces multiple drug charges
- Williamston woman charged in child abuse case
- Mary Charles Godwin Coppage
- All who God calls…
- Believing in God...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.