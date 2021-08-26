Gregory Lovick Modlin

Gregory Lovick Modlin, 64 of McCaskey Rd., died Sunday August 22, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center. Greg was born on June 17, 1957, in Beaufort County to Shelby Jean Walker Modlin and the late Lovick Modlin. Greg was a retired lineman with NC Dominion Power and owned and operated Modlin Backhoe Service. Survivors include; mother, Shelby Jean Walker Modlin of Williamston; son, Bryce Modlin of Greenville; brother, Steven Walker Modlin and wife Melinda Castellow Modlin of Greenville; niece, Caroline Faith Modlin. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Walker Funeral Chapel with Dr. Henry Gray officiating. Burial followed in Martin Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Modlin family.