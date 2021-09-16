Mr. Harvey Leeo Rodgers, Jr.,59, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Leeo, as he was best known, had a great work ethic and was great at his job of heating and air. He was best known for his sheet metal work and it’s been said “he could build anything”. He was also a lover of wood working. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Leeo is survived by his wife, Annette of the home; 3 daughters, Christina Nicole Rodgers, Ashley Brooke Rodgers, and Tiffany Jaye Rodgers, all of Williamston; one granddaughter, Hatteras Vinson, of Williamston; 3 brothers Allen Rackley of Elm City, Richard Rodgers and wife, Susan of Battleboro, and Charles Rodgers of Castalia N.C.; a sister, Debbie Peacock and husband, Clay of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Lucille Turner and Harvey Leeo Rodgers, Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
