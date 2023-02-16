Herman Lawrence Holliday,86, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home February 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Effie Holliday, brothers E.D. and James Holliday and grandson Taylor Ward. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Edna; daughter Vickie Blackwell (Bruce)of Roper; granddaughter Lindsey Salazar (Chuck) of Wendell; and great-granddaughters Peyton, Paige, and Preslee Salazar; and brother Bobby Holliday (Brenda) of Williamston. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Herman was an active member of Roberson Chapel Church where he served many years as a deacon and Sunday School moderator. He was also a very active member of the Bear Grass Ruritan Club. He was employed most of his life at Dixie Motor Co. (Matthew Sessoms) as a shop Forman and Salesman. Many new friends were made during those years. From his squirrelly sounds and his crooked hat, he was best known for his humor and ability to make people smile. He never met a stranger. He will also be remembered for his love of a good cold glass of milk and Oreos. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to everyone for the continued support, prayers, calls, visits and food. The family meet at 4321 Eds Grocery Road in Williamston, home of Janice Holliday on Thursday from 3:00-7:P. M. Other times at 114 breezy Banks Road, Roper, N.C. A visitation was held on Friday, February 10th at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston from 12:30-1:45 P.M. There was a 2:00PM funeral service held at Biggs Funeral Home (Chapel) with burial and military honors to follow at Martin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Roberson Chapel Presbyterian Church at 1930 Roberson Chapel Rd., Williamston N.C. or to Bear Grass Fire Dept. 6005 Bear Grass Rd. Williamston, N.C. 27892.