Retired firefighter and Army veteran, Howard Earl Peele, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. He was born on March 2, 1936, in Williamston, NC to Edward Slade Peele, Jr. and Farrow "Farie" (Clemmons) Peele. He was a graduate of Martin County Public Schools and matriculated at St. Augustine College in Raleigh, NC and continued his education in NJ. With his facility for math, business acumen and work ethic, Howard Earl Peele spent several profitable years managing the family farm in Williamston, NC. Howard Earl Peele honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman and earned a commendation for his service. He married Mary Hudson Peele in 1963 in Morristown, NJ and bravely served with courage as a firefighter in the Newark Fire Department in Newark, NJ. His hobbies were fishing, sports, and helping others. He will be remembered as courageous, brave, honorable, and lucky. He is survived by daughter Cori Peele, twin brothers, Julius Peele and James Peele, sisters Elver Lois Williams, Lossie Mills, Bernice Peele, a host of family and friends whose lives he has touched. SERVICES: All are invited to celebrate the life of Howard Earl Peele at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 279 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, on Mon. August 1, 2022 at 10am ET. A graveside service will be held on Weds. August 3, 2022 at 11am at Edgewood Cemetery, 107 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03064. Flowers for the service in Brooklyn may be sent to the delivery entrance of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 36 St. James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11205. Flowers for the graveside service and cards for the family may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH 03064. www.DavisFuneralHomeNH.com "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."