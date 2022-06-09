Howard Leon Ambrose, Jr. passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Beaufort County Hospital at the age of 87. Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan Ambrose of Jamesville, NC; daughter Sarah Ambrose of Williamston, NC; son Jonathan Ambrose (Alison) and grandson Noah of Ayden, NC. He is also survived by his sister Faye Springfield (Robert) of Franklin, VA and brother Mike Ambrose (Pat) of Chesapeake, VA along with many nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Howard, Sr. and Ruth Ambrose as well as brother Jim. Howard was born July 31, 1934. He graduated from Creswell High School in 1952 and moved to Norfolk to work for Sears. He was drafted in the Army in 1957. He served at Fort Bliss, Texas from 1957 - 1959. After his Army service he moved to Ohio to work for AOC Cooperation and Top Value. In 1969 he married Joan Hayes. In 1974 Joan and Howard moved back to NC with their young family. He worked with First Colony Farms and later for Weyerhaeuser. He retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1997 after 19 years After retirement, Joanan Howard traveled the US with their RV. They visited most of the US. One of their favorite places to visit was the Florida Keys, where they spent many winters volunteering in the Florida state parks. Howard loved to spend time with his family, taking care of his yard, and reading to his grandson. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, June 11th at 3:00 pm. The service will take place on their family’s farm at 1759 Pulp Mill Road, Jamesville. Donations in memory of Howard can be made to Nomads Mission Volunteers at https://www.nomadsumc.org/. This is a group of volunteers that travel and serve others through small renovations and repairs for those in need. Howard enjoyed working with the program during his retirement years. The family would like to thank all ofthe friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones for their thoughts, prayers, and support during his extended illness. Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth.