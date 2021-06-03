Mr. Hunter Lee Leggett, age 23, died May 29, 2021 at his home. The family received friends from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, and other times at his mother’s home, 196 Adams Lane, Washington and his aunt’s home, Rita Martin, 2276 Manning Road, Jamesville. Hunter was born in Beaufort County on December 19, 1997. He was the son of Heather Dawn Wells Hartley and the late Herbert Lee Leggett, Jr. Hunter worked in the construction business. As a youth, he was an avid hunter and enjoyed skateboarding, baseball, gaming, four wheeling and his cats. Later, Hunter became interested in singing and writing rap music. This led him to recording some of his music. Hunter is survived by his mother and step father, Heather and David Hartley of the home; brother, Holden Leggett of the home; his girlfriend, Aimee Chavez of Washington; paternal grandmother, Vivian Leggett and her husband, George Stocks of Jamesville; maternal grandmother, Judy Hodges of Washington; great grandfather and great grandmother, Don and Zorada Knapp of Washington; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Shelton Peel of Farm Life, Rita and Ricky Martin of Jamesville, Stephanie and Michael Alligood and numerous cousins. In addition to his father, Hunter was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Steve Hodges and paternal grandfather, Herbert Lee Leggett. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Leggett family.
