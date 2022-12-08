Ira S. Price, Jr. was born March 1, 1942 and died December 1, 2022. Known as “Junior” to many, he was one of 13 children of Ira S. Price and Mary Bet Whichard of Martin County, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Gale McDaniel Price; sister Peggy Price Barber of Jamesville; sons Ira Derek Price (Anne), David Price, and Daniel Price (Tina); daughters Dena Price Van den Bosch (Thad) and Dedra?Price Meekins (Tres); grandchildren Cirsty, Haven, Kyra, Brett, Lance, Rhys, Jayda, Quinten, Kara, Adora, Thad Jr., Ken, Abigale, Maverick, Maddox, CJ, Lola, Camryn, Kristen; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Eddison; and many extended family members and countless friends in eastern North Carolina.?Ira joined the U.S. Navy in 1959 and reached the rank of E-9/ Master Chief Petty Officer. Over his two decade service in the Navy, he served as a machinist mate on naval destroyers and deployed on cruises around the world, including in defense of American interests during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War. His duty stations included Sacramento, California; Norfolk/Portsmouth, Virginia; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. After retiring from the Navy and serving as a construction superintendent for R.L. Casey, Inc. for several years, he and his son Derek started their own company, DP7 Builders, in Bear Grass, NC, which evolved into Deadwood. From its humble beginnings as a miniature golf course in?1992, the business expanded over the decades to include a western-themed live entertainment complex and restaurant which continues to thrive.?Ira was a highly respected member of the community in Bear Grass and Martin County. He served on the Martin General Hospital Advisory Board and Martin Community College Board of Trustees, as well as serving as the chairman of the Martin County ABC Board and the Vice Chairman of the Martin General Hospital Board of Trustees. He was a long-time member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Known for his expert carpentry skills, intellect, strong work ethic, patriotism and deep love of country, love of books, travel, and history, Ira with his infectious smile was a fixture at Deadwood. He was always asking about others, a sign of his genuine interest in people, and he built relationships with customers and friends that transcended business. Seldom seen without his signature Navy hat, he couldn’t leave the restaurant without stopping and speaking to all the guests. He also loved giving the waitresses a good-natured hard time or offering a word of support or advice to anyone who needed it.?Ira was immensely supportive and proud of his children and grandchildren, and fewer things brought him more joy than to hear about their school, career, and military accomplishments. A perfect evening to him would consist of a steak dinner at Deadwood, followed by a train ride with Gale and his grandkids, and a walk home with his son Derek, which is how he spent his last precious moments. The family is immeasurably moved by the outpouring of love shown to their beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather and will forever remember Ira as an example of a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization that supports the local community. Visitation was held Monday, December 5th from 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. A graveside service was planned for 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 6th at Martin Memorial Gardens.
