James Elliott Spruill, 86, of Williamston, NC. passed away at his home, Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born June 17, 1935 to the late Carl Hugh Spruill and Willie Holland Speller of Martin County. James was an avid reader, hunter, and fisherman and he loved his grandchildren. He served two years in the Army stationed in El Paso TX. and four years in the Reserves. His first job was at the Feedstore and at the Enterprise as a typesetter proofreader then later at Wonder Bread. He then spent three years at Daniels Construction Co. as an iron worker and finished his career out at Weyerhaeuser with thirty-two years of service. He was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal for saving his future mother-in-law, Josephine R. Cox’s life by pulling her out of a submerged vehicle in the Roanoke River. James is survived by his two daughters; Jennifer Spruill Leggett and husband Gary of Williamston and Diane Spruill Singletary and husband Lane of Clayton, two grandchildren Josh Leggett and wife Jessica, Jake Leggett and brother William (Billy) Spruill and wife Wanda. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Cox Spruill, brother Carl Hugh Spruill, Jr. and sister Katherine Spruill Dawkins. The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tarheel Apartments remain a concern
- Williamston man charged with distribution near a school
- Record fish landed in Roanoke River
- MCS likely to end virtual schooling
- Woman facing multiple drug charges
- Mayoral races develop in Oak City, Hamilton and Jamesville
- Conner steps down from Chamber post
- The sweetest words...
- Hamilton man charged with exploitation of a minor
- My journey so far...