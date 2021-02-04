Dr. James Oscar Hagwood Jr., 97, passed away and flew to Jesus at his home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born on December 18, 1923 in Raleigh, NC to his parents, James Oscar Hagwood and Flora Nettie Underwood who preceded him in death. Four sisters, one brother and two step-brothers also preceded him in death. One sister, Garnett Hagwood Coble, of Burlington NC survives. Married to Zora Louise Loring in 1946, they were together for 73 years until her death in January 2020. Two children survive him. They include daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Ward and husband Mike from Robersonville, NC. And James (Jimmy) O. Hagwood III and wife Dell of Williamston, NC. Five grandchildren include; April Foley and husband George of Simpson, NC, Everett Ward and wife Chelsea of Burlington, NC, Ben Ward and wife Beth of Cary, NC, Justin Hagwood and wife Grace of Marshall, NC, Laura Josey and husband Wythe of Black Mountain, NC. James also has seven great grandchildren. They are; Dylan Ward, Gracie Ward, Garret Ward, Jacob Foley, Harper Ward, Austin Ward and Oliver Josey. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Riverside Baptist Church in Washington, NC. Everetts Christian Church in Everetts, NC. or First Baptist Church in Robersonville, NC. There was a 2:00pm graveside service held, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Martin Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.
