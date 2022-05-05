Johanna Janina (Jane) Thayer was born to Franciszek (Frank) and Jadwiga Atanowski in Diephalz, Germany on July 3rd, 1946, with the family first settling in Massachusetts in 1957. In 2009, she then found her home in Jamesville, North Carolina, where she passed away on April 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, with loved ones near who will strive to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest. Jane enjoyed knitting, true crime shows, sewing, and her grandchildren (who adoringly called her Babchi Jane, Babchi Jr., The Bach, and Choo-Choo). She served in the Marines in 1966-1967, receiving an honorable discharge as a Corporal. She also received a National Defense Service Medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal. For many years, she worked as a supervisor at Eastman Kodak Company and as a florist after that. She lived her life fearlessly, with great intelligence and strength. Jane is survived by her husband, Dana (Buddy) Thayer II; her son Gary Holliday Jr.; her daughter Michelle Dionne; her step-children Nara Luna and Dana (Chip) Thayer III; her grandchildren Kaitlynn Dionne, Jacob Dionne, Madisyn Dionne, Alea Luna and Amaya Luna; and her sisters Danuta Vasilou, Emilia Falkowski, and Halina Deren. She is preceded in death by her brother Tadeusz Atanowski; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.