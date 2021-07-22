Janet Griffin Lucido, 66, of Williamston, passed away at her home Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was born October 29, 1954 to Dallas Andrew Griffin and Sarah Revels Griffin. She is predeceded in death by her father, Dallas Andrew Griffin. She is survived by her mother, Sarah Revels Griffin of Williamston, NC; two sons, Michael J. Lucido Jr (Laurie), of Williamston, NC and David Lucido (Vanessa) of Williamston, NC; one daughter; Diane Lucido of Williamston, NC; one granddaughter, Arabella Lucido; a brother, Andy Griffin (Jennifer); nieces, Hollie Whitaker and Beth Griffin; as well as two great nephews, Andrew and Brody Whitaker, all of Williamston, NC. She was very well loved by everyone and special to so many. Janet enjoyed spending time with family, especially her granddaughter, Arabella. A private memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Griffin's Township Fire Department. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
