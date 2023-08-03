Janie Edmondson Roberson, 86, of Robersonville, NC passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 24, 2023. She was born in Martin County on September 23, 1936 to Annie Lurena and Robert Herbert Edmondson. She married Kenneth, the love of her life, on March 15, 1959. Janie loved God, her family and her friends. She was a faithful member of Gold Point Christian Church where she served over the years as treasurer, secretary, deaconess, choir member, assistant Sunday school superintendent, member of CWF, and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed spending time with friends, playing golf, line dancing, playing bridge, and traveling but mostly being with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Lucky Ladies investment club. She retired from Donnie Hardison Insurance Agency after many years. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a giving soul who always instilled a strong sense of family. Her sweet nature, positive outlook, and smile were contagious. She is survived by her daughter, Traci Mabry and husband Tommy of Raleigh, son, Stacy Roberson and wife Carol of Grimesland, grandchildren, Sydnie and Kenneth Mabry and Jay Harris and wife Brittney, great-grandchildren, Allie, Maddie, and Dawson Harris, sister, Magnolia Edmondson Forbes, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents as well as siblings Elton Edmondson, Louise Edmondson Rowe, Nathan Edmondson, Roy Edmondson, Annie Ruth Edmondson, James Edmondson, Joseph Edmondson, and Edwin Edmondson. Janie is at peace now in heaven and has been reunited with her beloved husband, Kenneth. There will be a visitation at Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 7:00-8:30 pm and a funeral service at Gold Point Christian Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023 followed by a graveside service at Martin Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Gold Point Christian Church, P.O. Box 758, Robersonville, NC 27871.