Jeannette L. DuBois went to her final rest on April 19, 2022. Born to the late Watson and Lois Keith at Morrisania Hospital, Bronx, NY. Mother of Randell L. Duggins Sr. (Angela) and Robbi L. Duggins Sr. (Sabrina) with numerous grand and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jeannette was preceded in death by siblings: Donald L. Keith (Harriette), June Robinson, Joan Keith, Jacqueline Lewis, and Jane Ingram. Jeannette is survived by her sister Lois Asheburne. Jeannette attended schools in Youngtown, Ohio, Pine Forge, Pennsylvania, and New York State. She was a retired registered nurse with a degree in Arts and Sciences. She retired from Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Orangeburg, NY and specialized in mentally ill and emotionally disturbed children. She counseled and taught special education in the afore mentioned areas. Jeannette also worked for the State of New York Court System with abused parents and children. Jeannette was a former member of the Kenner S.D.A. Church in Metairie, Louisiana, where she held positions of Sabbath School Superintendent, Sabbath School Teacher, Women’s Ministry Leader, and Choir Member. After moving to Williamston, North Carolina, she was a faithful member of the Mission of Hope S.D.A. Church in Robersonville, North Carolina, where she had many friends and family. “weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Psalms 30:5 A Legacy of Life Service was held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at The Mission of Hope S.D.A. Church after the 11am service: 305 East Academy Street, Robersonville, NC 27871.