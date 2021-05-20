Jerome Gaylord Bell WILLIAMSTON - On August 9, 1950 GOD IN HIS WISDOM BLESSED Leo Long and Lonnie Marie BELL with a beautful baby boy, Jerome Gaylord Bell. His earthly journey ended at the age of seventy on May 10, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Jerome accepted Christ at an early age and joined the family church, Green Memorial Discipline of Christ Church of Williamston, NC. Jerome received his education at EJ Hayes High School of Williamston, NC and graduated from James Madison High school in Brooklyn, New York. Afterwards, he enlisted in the Air Force and later he was honorably discharged as Airman. He returned to Martin County and held several jobs in the Martin County school system. Jerome married his childhood sweetheart, Clara Whitfield on February 23,1971 and they reared one son. Jerome and Clara Bell formed a gospel ensemble entitle CLARA BELL and the Gospel Singers of Williamston, NC which they performed locally and nationally. The group performed together for more than 30 years. Jerome leaves to treasure his precious memories his faithful and loving wife of 50 years, Clara Bell and one devoted son both of the home; His affectionate mother, Lonnie Bell-Crenshaw of Fort Washington, MD; three God sons; and three God daughters; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk Through Viewing wll be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Biggs-Brown’s Chapel 310 Washington Street Williamston, NC. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at EJ Hayes Alumni Center, 705 Washington Street. Rev Ricardo L. Hardison, Sr is the Eulogist, formerly of Green Memorial Church, currently of Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church of Roxebel, NC. Arrangements entrusted to MERCEDES’ Funeral Mansion and Cremation of Williamston, NC. Funeral Attendees must wear a MASK. Online condolences to www.mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com It is an HONOR to serve the BELL, LONG and WHITFIELD families.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Hard to say goodbye again...
- BGC softball's historic season ends in Eastern 1A Finals
- No More Special Rates: State Auditor has opened investigation
- Remembering Wise Bear : Community says goodbye to a quiet leader
- No update on retiree insurance plans
- ENCFCA selects Riverside's Griffin for all-area team
- Tenure of ECU's only black trustee in question
- Four injured in Double Boat Crash : Speed not believed to have played a role
- Pipeline hackers making me look like a gas hoarder
- Pride gets in the way of learning...