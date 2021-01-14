Dr. Jerry Joel Standahl of Franklin, Virginia passed away on December 18, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in White Plains, New York to parents Dr. Roy Francis Standahl and Genevieve Alta Gullander Standahl on July 19, 1944. At a young age, he moved to Reidsville, North Carolina. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics Education from Wake Forest University, Master’s of Education from East Carolina University, and his Doctorate from UNC- Greensboro. Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Bruce “Brucie” Gaylord Standahl. They were blessed with children Alexander Standahl, Mary Standahl (Garret Kuipers), and Dr. Christine McClain (Jonathan McClain), as well as grandson Kai and twin granddaughters Cali and Catherine. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Judge Diana Eagon, and his brother Dr. Jon Standahl. He is survived by his brother-in-law Dr. Jack Eagon, sister-in-law Shirley Standahl, sister-in-law Ella Ross (Griff), and many nieces and nephews. During his lifetime, Jerry served as a high school guidance counselor, industrial psychologist, and college administrator. Most his career was spent at Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin where he filled many different roles during his 34 years. Students were always his top priority, championing their success both inside and outside of the classroom. He was a member of Franklin Baptist Church, where he served on the education and scholarship committees.Jerry was well-known for his sense of humor and his storytelling. He loved to travel and to spend time with family and friends. Some of his favorite family memories were made at his beach house on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and at the family lake cabin in Minnesota, where he caught fish that were always larger, according to him. He never let the truth get in the way of a good story! After his retirement, he started a new fulltime position as an amateur genealogist. He researched his own family and the families of many others. Due To Covid-19, no local service is planned at this time. He will be buried in Minnesota next summer. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation to a charity of your choice. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
