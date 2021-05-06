Jesse Ruben Brown, 93, of Williamston, NC. has gone home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Jesse was born to the late George Littleberry Brown and Mattie Colburn Brown on October 17, 1927. He was the cook at Griffins Quick Lunch for many years and loved cooking for people. Jesse was survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Brown, daughter, Cindy Zeinert of Williamston, daughter-in-law; Barbara, brothers; Harvey(Faye) and Buck(Betty), sister; Nellie Cobb and a brother-in-law Alvis Roberson; grandchildren; Cliff, Jason, Tim, Justin and Jessica, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son; Randy Brown, and granddaughter; Callie, five brothers and three sisters. The family will receive friends at Community Christian Church on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 6 to 8:00pm. There will be a 2:00pm funeral service held to at the Church, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Flowers are welcome but donations may be made to Community Christian Church, 22184 NC Hwy 125 Williamston, NC 27892. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
