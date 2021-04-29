John Nicholas "Nick" Cannon, age 30, of Oak City, passed away on April 26, 2021 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born on October 23, 1990 to David and Johnnena Cannon of Oak City. Nick graduated from Tarboro High School in 2008. He was an excellent athlete excelling in both baseball and football. Following high school Nick earned his certification for the Lineman Program at Nash Community College. He was currently employed by Halifax Electric Cooperation. Nick was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed working with the kids at the Oak City Recreation Park. Nick was a member of the Oak City Volunteer Fire Department and the Gold Point Church of Christ. Nick's favorite quote was from Jim Valvano, "If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that's a full day. That's a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you're going to have something special. Don't give up. Don't ever give up." Nick was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnena Poulos Cannon and his father, William David Cannon. Nick is survived by Christina T. Cannon and his two sons, David Ryder Cannon and Rhett Graham Cannon; a sister, Parker Cannon Davis, her husband Will and their children, Nellie Catherine, Pammy Jo, and WB; a brother, Steven Cannon and his wife Kim; two nephews, more like brothers, Kyle and Hunter Cannon; a niece, Emma Rae Cannon. Also surviving are several uncles, aunts and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Oak City Cemetery in Oak City with Pastor Chris Minton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the Oak City Recreation, PO Box 180, Oak City, NC 27857 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search , then type Nick Cannon. Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is handling the arrangements for the Cannon family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.
