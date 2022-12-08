John Shannonhouse, Jr. was born to the late Joseph Nichols and Pearl Morris Nichols in Edenton, NC on January 21, 1941. On Monday September 26, 2022, he departed this life after a long illness at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. He attended Williams Lower Elementary School, grades 1-7. He then attended EJ Hayes High School, grades 8-12 and graduated in 1958. While at EJ Hayes High School he was a National Honor Society Member, played football, and earned his school letter for the Hayes Tigers. During the summer after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where he spent the next 20 years, 1 month and 8 days. He served two tours in Vietnam. He specialized in Map Making and Printing. Awards received: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 6 Good Conduct Awards, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Meal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device 60, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm. While in the military he married Edna Rose Bishop (deceased) and had two children with her, Maurice and Carroll. Later in life he married Susie Miller (deceased) and Charmayne Nixon (deceased). In 1976, SFC Shannonhouse completed the D.O.D. Defense Mapping School at Ft. Belvoir, VA. He retired from military service on August 31, 1978. He joined the State of Georgia Department of Education and taught Printing at Georgia Tech. He taught Shop Organizing and Management at Atlanta City School in Decatur, GA. He earned credits in Basic Theory in Graphic Arts and was approved to teach the course at University of Georgia, Athens. He returned to North Carolina in 2008 and after a slow steady decline in health he went to peaceful eternal rest. SFC Shannonhouse was preceded in death by one sister, Ollie Nichols Finch and two foster brothers Frank and Jesse Williams. He leaves to mourn two sisters Daisy Allen of Greenville, NC; Lt. Colonel (Ret) Annie Daniels of Fort Washington, MD; three children Maurice Shannonhouse of Hilo HI; Laurita Carroll Walton of Jacksonville, NC and Erica McEachin (mother Gloria Nelson) of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Samantha Childress and Franklin Walton; 5 nieces, Sonya King, Willette Allen, Jere’ Watson, Latisha Chisolm, and Salina Nichols; one nephew Niam Nichols; 4 great nieces, Malaja Williams, Tiara Watson, Inayah Nichols, Nia Nichols ; 7 great nephews, Gerard Allen, Michael King Jr. (deceased), Javon King, Terrence Watson, Darnell “TJ” Wilson, Brandon Nichols and Bryce Nichols; 2 great great nieces, Korinne Wilson and Faith Allen; 2 great great nephews, Konnor Wilson and Kaiden Wilson. Internment at Arlington National Ceremony, Arlington, VA
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- In-county bragging rights go to the Bears
- North Carolina soybeans...
- Collision with bear on U.S 64 stopped traffic for hours
- Richardson to lead Riverside High School
- MArin County Crime Blotter
- RHS sophomore makes National FFA Band
- Christmas Happenings Thursday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 14
- Lady Bears earn win over Cougars
- Out & About Week of Dec. 01
- Williamston Mayor helps deliver Thanksgiving boxes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.