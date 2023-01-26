Johnnie James Griffin, 83, of Robersonville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 13, 2023. Johnnie was born to Marion and Maude Griffin, of Robersonville, where he lived his entire life. Johnnie graduated from Robersonville High School in 1957 and joined the National Guard Reserve. He married the love of his life, Jenny Adams, on October 10, 1964 and welcomed their only child, Jennifer, the following year. Johnnie started working at Planters Warehouse in Robersonville before he began working at Smith Hardware, all while farming alongside his father. He began a 33-year career with Smithfield Packing Company, while continuing to farm. Johnnie always had a passion for farming and for livestock, which he enjoyed sharing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Johnnie was a lifetime member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ, where he served as an elder, deacon, and trustee, and favorite to him, the Men’s Sunday School Teacher. The past three years, due to his health, he also supported his second church family, Everetts Christian Church. Johnnie held many titles in life, but his favorite, without any reasonable doubt, was Pa. Whether he was riding his bike with his great-grands or letting them drive him on the tractor, he was so childlike in his joy to have all of his “babies” on the farm. He always shared his love for Jesus and continuously showed that love to his family as well as anyone he met. If Pa knew you, he loved you. He never met a stranger and no matter where he went, he always knew someone or their folks. Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Maude, his brother, Marion Griffin, his sister, Janie Peel, and his great-granddaughter, Lila Grace. Johnnie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jenny; his daughter Jennifer Elks (Cecil); his granddaughters, Jessica Watson (Matthew), and Sara Linkous (Jonathan); and his three great-grandchildren. Johnnie and Jenny actively support their churches, St. Jude’s, the Baptist Children’s Home in Middlesex, and the Ronald McDonald House of Durham. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
