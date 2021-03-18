Williamston, NC (27892)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.