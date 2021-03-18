Johnny Mack Davis, 65, of Jamesville, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Martin General Hospital. Johnny was born in Washington County, on March 8, 1956, to the late Lewis Sherwood and Mabel Pye Davis. He was married to Candace Harrison Davis, who survives. Johnny was an honest, hardworking man who farmed the land that he loved. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors. He loved his family and was a great father and husband. He would do anything for anyone in need. A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 3:00 pm, at the Plymouth Church of Christ, officiated by Bud Ball. A private committal was held at the Davis Family Cemetery. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son John Brandon Davis and wife Kimberley of Jamesville; nephew, Richard Davis and wife Darlene of Columbia, SC; Sister-in-law, Sylvia Furlough and husband Buddy of Hampton VA; nephew and niece, Kellan and Kaitlyn Furlough. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Sherwood Davis, Jr. and a sister, Helen Elizabeth Davis Biggs. A visitation was held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jamesville Fire Dept., PO Box 4, Jamesville, NC 27846 and Jamesville EMS PO Box 17, Jamesville, NC 27846. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.
