Joseph Garland Williamson 76, of Robert Lane, died Thursday May 20, 2021 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro. He was born in Edgecombe County, March 7, 1945 to the late Isaac Hubert and Martha Deal Williamson. Joe was retired as a cable technician with Cox Communication; he had previously worked with Weyerhaeuser and the NC Dept. of Corrections. Joe was retired as a volunteer with the Williamston Fire Dept. He enjoyed coaching baseball and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Craft Williamson of the home; daughter, Brenda Rawls (David) of Williamston; sons, Jon Williamson (Vicky) of Williamston, Gene Williamson of Williamston and Wiley Williamson (Liz) of Williamston; sister, Delores Ellis of Hobgood; brothers, Hubert Williamson of Castalia, Ronald Williamson of Hillsborough, Roland Williamson of Tarboro and Jimmy Williamson of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Britany Bass, J.T. Williamson, Krystina Williamson, Sabrina Williamson, Jaden Williamson, Caitlyn Williamson, Brandon Clark, Ashley Proulx, Rachel Hardison and Christian Williamson; great grandchildren, 5. A memorial service was held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel with Chris Hardison officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamston Fire/Rescue Dept., 901 Washington St. Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Williamson family.
