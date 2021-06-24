Rev. Dr. Joseph L. Peterson (Joe) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 16, 2021. He was born to L. Roy Peterson and Virginia Stevens Peterson, at James Walker Hospital in Wilmington, NC in 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mable Lorene Hamilton, and a nephew, Randall Lee Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis C. Pittard Peterson, his sons, J. Phillip Peterson and Aaron T. Peterson, his daughters in law, Kathleen and Polly Peterson, his niece, Virginia M. Hamilton Bridges (Jennie), and five grandchildren, Vivian, Hugh, Thomas, John, and Murphy. Joe graduated from New Hanover High School in 1962, and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 1967. He met his wife, Phyllis, at Fort Caswell, during a Baptist Student Union retreat in 1966. He earned a Master’s Degree from Southeastern Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC in 1975. And, he received his Doctorate Degree from Drew University in 1987. Joe had many passions in life, and two of them, his music and his Christian Faith, defined his dual career paths. He was a brass musician, playing in high school band, majoring in music, and becoming a music educator and school band director. He shared his passion for music with students at Bladenboro High School, Pisgah High School, John T. Hoggard High School, Roland Grise Middle School, Williston High School, and MCS Noble Middle School. Throughout his adult life, Joe loved playing the French horn in orchestras, symphonies, community bands, and pit orchestras. As a youth minister, music minister, associate pastor, and head pastor, he served congregations at Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington, Yates Baptist Church in Durham, Shiloh Baptist Church in Shiloh, Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston, Ogden Baptist Church in Wilmington, First Baptist Church of Kure Beach, Hampstead United Methodist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, McClure Memorial Presbyterian Church in Castle Hayne, Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in Wilmington, and First Presbyterian Church of Trussville, Alabama. Joe was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. His selfless life work significantly impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people in North Carolina and far beyond. Driven by heart over all else, his genuine love for all people in their times of need and in their times of joy were obvious to everyone he met. The family is planning a memorial service for Joe in late summer or early fall in the Wilmington area. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment now to donate to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina here: http://www.foodbankcenc.org .
