Josie L. Smith, 101, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Josie was born on December 31, 1919 to the late Miles R. Lilley and Callie Irene Lilley in the Farm Life Community of Martin County. After her marriage to T.C. Smith, the couple relocated to Raleigh where they spent many happy years enjoying the company of their neighbors. Josie and T.C. loved to ballroom dance, and could even be found hosting ballroom dances in their basement from time to time. Josie worked for over 42 years for Dr. Richard Saleeby’s practice in Raleigh. A devout Christian woman, Josie was a member of Lifepointe Christian Church in Raleigh. Josie loved the beauty of God’s creation, especially the flowers. She could often be found working in her garden raising beautiful flowers that brought her much joy. In addition to her parents, Josie was preceded in death by her husband, T.C. Smith; brother, A.W. Lilley and wife, Margaret Lilley; sisters, Verona Parrish and husband, W.D. Parrish, Della L. Ward and husband, Joe Ward, and Dasie L. Perry and husband, Simon A. Perry, Jr. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family received friends and relatives over light refreshments on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. The funeral followed in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 pm. Burial followed at Raleigh Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or in lieu, memorial contributions may be made in Josie’s memory to Lifepointe Christian Church in Raleigh; or your local hospice organization. Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
