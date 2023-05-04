Mrs. Joyce Wiggins, 86, died on Monday, April 17, 2023. She loved being around and getting to know people and loved her family and friends. She absolutely loved to cook no matter the size of the crowd and she shared this talent with her beloved husband, J. Wilson Wiggins. She will be greatly missed. Joyce is survived by her children; Gary Wiggins (Kathy Roberson), Anna Whitley, Keith Wiggins(Cindy), Mike Wiggins, and Todd Modlin (Dee), grandchildren; Ashley Wiggins, Rob Edmonds, Brian Wiggins, Heather Parker (Rolando Parker), Phillip Wiggins, and Jada Wiggins, and Savannah Wiggins, great-grandchildren; Hunter Edmonds, Haleigh Edmonds, Ava Edmonds, Isabella Wiggins, Ashton Wiggins, Ana Wiggins, Elizabeth Hinton, and Lyric & Tyreik Parker. Also, one great-great grandchild; Georgia. Also survived by four brothers, Donald, Randy, Kenneth and Ronald (Boot) Mobley. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Curtis and Mattie Mobley, brother Dallas Mobley, sister Carolyn Daniels, and grandson, Daniel Wiggins. Visitation was Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, from 6:00 until 7:30 P.M at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, N.C. Funeral Services were Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. Flowers are appreciated or make a donation to your favorite charity.