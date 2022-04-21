Karen Marie Longhi passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022, in Jamesville, North Carolina. Born July 7, 1942, in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Earl and Beatrice (Rule) Buchanan, she graduated from Chicopee High School in 1960. An accomplished dancer and pianist, Karen was named Miss Holyoke that same year. She went to post-secondary education at Chicago’s Barat College, Anna Maria College, and later studied early childhood education at Holyoke Community College. For 25 years, she ran the Longhi Family Daycare Center in Fairview, Massachusetts, where she was beloved to all parents and children as “Miss Karen”. In that, and all things, she was assisted by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 60 years, Frank Anthony Longhi of Chicopee, Massachusetts who survives her. Karen is also survived by her daughter, Maria and Maria’s husband, Rock Holliday of Jamesville, North Carolina, sons Michael of Atlanta, Georgia and Matthew and his wife Christine of Belchertown, Massachusetts, as well as beloved grandchildren Zachary Longhi and his wife Nicole, Marissa Longhi and great-grandson Thomas Martinez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, your local library, or to your local Animal Shelter. A celebration of life in Massachusetts is being planned for later this spring.