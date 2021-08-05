Mrs. Katherine Mobley Moore, 89, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family and friends on August 2, 2021. She was loved and will be missed by all. Mrs. Moore is survived by 2 sons; Brent Moore and wife Linda of Williamston and Kent Moore of Williamston; Grandchildren, Josh Moore, Zack Moore and wife Gigi, and Jake Moore and wife Chelsie, all of Virginia; Great Grandchildren, Aubree Moore, Bo Moore and Brantley Moore, also of Virginia and a daughter -in- law, Kathy Moore of Virginia. She was also blessed with a large family of 13 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Moore, her parents, Etha Scott and Jesse G. Mobley, and a son, Jeffrey Franklin Moore. Mrs. Moore loved to cook and loved gardening. A graveside service will be on Friday, August 6 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston, N.C.at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will follow after the service and at other times at 4456 Poplar Point Road in Williamston. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
